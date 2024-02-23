Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after purchasing an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after purchasing an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after purchasing an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $170.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,414,625. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.34 and a 1-year high of $170.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.44.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

