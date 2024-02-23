Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.94 Million Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 71,795.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 129,411 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,231 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $3,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,333 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 43,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,591 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 1st quarter valued at $925,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INMD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of InMode from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of INMD stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $20.52. The stock had a trading volume of 160,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,449. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 2.22. InMode Ltd. has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

