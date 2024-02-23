Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 1,535.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,243 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,341 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after acquiring an additional 12,350 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 57,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 71,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE CFG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,770. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.39. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $42.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.02%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

