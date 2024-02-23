Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,054 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,816,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,729,000 after purchasing an additional 379,385 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,214,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,891,000 after buying an additional 85,208 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 766,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,083,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after buying an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.14. 628,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,035,968. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th. This is an increase from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

