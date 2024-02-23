Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 96,464 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 332.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,448 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 96,464 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,793,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $43.19. 573,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,997,102. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $40.47 and a 1 year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

