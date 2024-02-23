Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Raises Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,997 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,073,700 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,927,122,000 after acquiring an additional 763,505 shares during the last quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 1623 Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.4% in the third quarter. 1623 Capital LLC now owns 57,042 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,120,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.33. The stock had a trading volume of 413,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,168. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.76 and a 1-year high of $285.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $524.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.37 and its 200-day moving average is $251.78.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 80,461 shares of company stock valued at $21,417,817. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.