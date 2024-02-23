Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$14.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a hold rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ FY2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised Cascades from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.40.

TSE CAS opened at C$11.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.53. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$9.72 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$12.69.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and sells packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions comprising trays and accessories, produce baskets and boxes, clamshells, produce boxes, egg packaging solutions, pizza and insulated boxes, bulk bins, cup carriers, food grade films, and customized containers for the food sector; protective packaging, including die-cut boxes, handling and shipping solutions, protective materials, large format boxes, and shipping trays; e-commerce packaging solutions, which include e-commerce boxes, custom mailer boxes, custom printing, packaging optimization products, and cutter for multi-depth boxes, as well as the solution for faster packing and shipping tests; and various retail packaging products.

