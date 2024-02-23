Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Cass Information Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Cass Information Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASS opened at $46.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.85. The stock has a market cap of $634.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.72. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $35.05 and a fifty-two week high of $50.25.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $50.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.33 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cass Information Systems will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 108,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,277,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,623,000 after buying an additional 45,235,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,001,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,979,000 after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Stories

