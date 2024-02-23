Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Evercore ISI currently has $338.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $321.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $292.78.

Caterpillar stock opened at $322.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $163.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.53. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $204.04 and a 52 week high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 272.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 730.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

