CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Shares Gap Down to $54.18

CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.18, but opened at $50.73. CAVA Group shares last traded at $50.40, with a volume of 699,417 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CAVA shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CAVA Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CAVA Group by 190.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

CAVA Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.