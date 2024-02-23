CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.29 Per Share

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from CCL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

CCL Industries Stock Performance

