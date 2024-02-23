Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.750-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Celanese also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.75-2.00 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $140.22.

Celanese Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $151.03. 88,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,831. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.63. Celanese has a 52-week low of $97.12 and a 52-week high of $159.06. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). Celanese had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Celanese’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.64%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,031,776,000 after acquiring an additional 354,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,774,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,559,000 after acquiring an additional 131,705 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,124,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $230,810,000 after acquiring an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,879,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $217,593,000 after acquiring an additional 152,164 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,530,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,479,000 after acquiring an additional 114,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

