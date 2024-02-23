Celsius (CELH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Celsius to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Celsius Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,491. Celsius has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $68.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 134.04 and a beta of 1.73.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celsius news, major shareholder Deborah Desantis sold 67,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $3,371,927.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,321,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,569,494.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,099,058 shares of company stock worth $51,603,269. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Celsius

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in Celsius by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.82.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

