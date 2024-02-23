Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $80.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its 200-day moving average is $71.65. Centene has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $80.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Centene will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

