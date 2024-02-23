CenterBook Partners LP Invests $93,000 in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 206,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 190.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 609,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 400,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE LC opened at $7.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.89. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $4.73 and a one year high of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $876.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LendingClub ( NYSE:LC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LendingClub

About LendingClub

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.