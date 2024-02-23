CenterBook Partners LP Makes New Investment in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,711.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 204.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 13,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,510,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,693,000. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the third quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,959,000 after buying an additional 439,186 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHK opened at $83.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.02. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $69.68 and a 52-week high of $91.00.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.95 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 13.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHK. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.30.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

