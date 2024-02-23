CenterBook Partners LP Takes Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 115,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $361,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,619. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAY opened at $62.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.59. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1 year low of $31.65 and a 1 year high of $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

