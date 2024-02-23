CenterBook Partners LP Trims Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

CenterBook Partners LP lowered its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,574,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after purchasing an additional 199,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Buckle by 72.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,285,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 538,731 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 5.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,272,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,023,000 after acquiring an additional 70,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Buckle by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,867,000 after purchasing an additional 44,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Buckle by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.23. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.63.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a $2.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 3.4%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKE. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

