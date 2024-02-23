Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.54-4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.67. Centerspace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.680-4.920 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerspace from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Centerspace from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.71.

NYSE:CSR traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.65. 10,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,985. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.93. The company has a market capitalization of $852.58 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94. Centerspace has a 12 month low of $46.74 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. This is a positive change from Centerspace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centerspace during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Centerspace by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centerspace in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Centerspace by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

