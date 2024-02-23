Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3,575.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,849 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,581 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter valued at $529,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.6% during the third quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Medtronic by 4.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,779,094 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $139,410,000 after acquiring an additional 74,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Medtronic by 3.1% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 175,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medtronic

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $85.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,690. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.03 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.90%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.