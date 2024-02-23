Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 72.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.89.

TSLA traded down $2.29 on Friday, hitting $195.12. 40,362,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,880,664. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $621.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.33.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

