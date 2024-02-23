Certified Advisory Corp Has $449,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15,933.1% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 2,098,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,163,000 after buying an additional 2,085,169 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $262,183,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,559,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,065,000 after buying an additional 1,431,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,932,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $147.61. The stock had a trading volume of 120,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,414. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $147.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.