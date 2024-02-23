Certified Advisory Corp Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,104,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,645,072,000 after purchasing an additional 817,674 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,313,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 670,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PG stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $160.73. 1,738,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,608,689. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $161.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,997 shares of company stock valued at $39,904,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

