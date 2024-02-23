Certified Advisory Corp Invests $1.49 Million in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,246,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,867. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $133.53.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, for a total transaction of $301,488.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,133.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

