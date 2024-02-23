Certified Advisory Corp Purchases Shares of 20,951 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Certified Advisory Corp owned about 0.11% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 1.1 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 106,710 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.36.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

