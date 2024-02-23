Certified Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.01. 14,679,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,789,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.92. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 466.67%.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.