Certified Advisory Corp Reduces Stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 26,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,094,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 83,917 shares during the period.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ISCF traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $31.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,097. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.47. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $32.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

