Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,956 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

DFIV stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.86. The company had a trading volume of 151,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,092. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.19 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

