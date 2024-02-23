Certified Advisory Corp Sells 2,792 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 80,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Wavelength Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 93.4% during the second quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,812.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,290,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,448 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CWB traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.95. 528,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,169. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $64.39 and a twelve month high of $72.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.17.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.