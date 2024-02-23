Certified Advisory Corp Sells 593 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the second quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 4,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.80. 1,956,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,762,602. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $87.86. The company has a market cap of $91.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.96.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

