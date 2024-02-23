CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

CG Oncology stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. CG Oncology has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

In other CG Oncology news, Director Hong Fang Song purchased 263,157 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,983.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 613,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,664,632. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc purchased 400,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968.

About CG Oncology

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

