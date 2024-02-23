CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Sets New 52-Week High at $156.63

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$156.63 and last traded at C$155.81, with a volume of 38323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$153.88.

GIB.A has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$152.00 to C$166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$155.00 to C$170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$150.00 to C$167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$166.82.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$146.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$140.47. The company has a market cap of C$32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.93.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

