Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $0.34 on Tuesday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50,054 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

