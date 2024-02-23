Chemung Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.
Chemung Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.
Shares of CHMG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. 496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.36.
In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $28,000.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,474.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.
Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.
