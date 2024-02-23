Chemung Financial Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

Chemung Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years. Chemung Financial has a payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Chemung Financial to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.2%.

Shares of CHMG traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.99. 496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,152. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $51.36.

Chemung Financial ( NASDAQ:CHMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $23.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.52 million. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.17%. Equities analysts predict that Chemung Financial will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph F. Iv Meade acquired 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $28,000.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,474.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Chemung Financial in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 22,925.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Chemung Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,283 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

