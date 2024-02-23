Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Releases Earnings Results

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.78 EPS.

LNG stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.56. 164,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.53. Cheniere Energy has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $183.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.44%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 134.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

