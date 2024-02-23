China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
NYSE CGA opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30. China Green Agriculture has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $4.37.
China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. China Green Agriculture had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Green Agriculture
China Green Agriculture Company Profile
China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers, agricultural products, and bitcoin in the People's Republic of China and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Jinong (Fertilizer Production); Gufeng (Fertilizer Production); Yuxing (Agricultural Products Production); and Antaeus (Bitcoin).
