Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stake Increased by EPG Wealth Management LLC

EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 69.8% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,610,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $824,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG traded up $12.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,640.14. 42,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,860. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,387.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,120.47. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,725.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,469.88.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

