Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Position Raised by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.3% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.7% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,650.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,469.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $12.77 on Friday, hitting $2,640.14. The stock had a trading volume of 43,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,860. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,470.05 and a twelve month high of $2,725.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,387.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,120.47. The stock has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total transaction of $4,790,220.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,870,779.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,358,964.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.