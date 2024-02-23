Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $3.25

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 3.25 per share on Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.

Chord Energy Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $158.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.70. Chord Energy has a fifty-two week low of $117.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.20.

Get Chord Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $204,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $2,180,938. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chord Energy

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHRD

Chord Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chord Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chord Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.