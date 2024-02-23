Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Declares $0.86 Quarterly Dividend

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.86 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 5th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Chubb has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 30 consecutive years. Chubb has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Chubb to earn $23.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $255.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $255.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. Analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CB. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CB

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,969.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 102,751.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $619,661,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1,476.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,466,000 after buying an additional 936,015 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,597,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $813,049,000 after acquiring an additional 718,535 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 26,947.6% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 405,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,544,000 after acquiring an additional 403,945 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.