Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Argus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.42% from the company’s current price.

CHD has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.40.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $99.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.11. Church & Dwight has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $103.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $638,702.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $930,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,702.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,532 shares of company stock worth $2,123,986. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,033.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2,087.5% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 383.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

