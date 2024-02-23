CI Investments Inc. Buys 3,126 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 108.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $54,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $49.22 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.93 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.57 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

