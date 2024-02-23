CI Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.8% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 2.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Snowflake by 54.1% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.5% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $194.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snowflake from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC downgraded Snowflake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.25.

Snowflake Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $225.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a PE ratio of -84.16 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.75. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 112,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $19,788,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,174,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 631,846 shares of company stock valued at $125,943,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

