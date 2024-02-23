CI Investments Inc. Grows Position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN)

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KGRN – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.48% of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KGRN. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF by 498.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the period.

KGRN stock opened at $19.95 on Friday. KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $63.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.28.

The KraneShares MSCI China Clean Technology ETF (KGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI China IMI Environment 10-40 index. The fund tracks an index of Chinese companies that derive at least 50% of their revenue from products and services that benefit the environment. KGRN was launched on Oct 13, 2017 and is managed by KraneShares.

