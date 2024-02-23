CI Investments Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 25.7% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 95.8% in the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in Eaton by 4,825.9% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 173,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,044,000 after purchasing an additional 170,160 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN stock opened at $284.58 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $286.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.44.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock worth $7,210,323. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

