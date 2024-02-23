CI Investments Inc. Has $339,000 Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

CI Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,656,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 230.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 1,610.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,198,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 1,128,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares in the company, valued at $13,401,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $140.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.01 and its 200-day moving average is $122.97. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $142.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

