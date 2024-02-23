CI Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

CI Investments Inc. lowered its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 39.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,192.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,194.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,137.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price target (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

