CI Investments Inc. Sells 125,088 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CI Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,088 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $858,070,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,584,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 132.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,735,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,901,000 after acquiring an additional 988,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE EL opened at $148.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a PE ratio of 114.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.22 and a 52-week high of $260.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.54.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 9.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 203.08%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

