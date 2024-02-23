CI Investments Inc. Sells 253 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CI Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 266 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $124.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 87.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.68. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.58 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LDOS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Leidos from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Leidos from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.09.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $341,725.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

