CI Investments Inc. Sells 569 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

CI Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 30.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 197.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 479,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,444,000 after acquiring an additional 295,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $583,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,025,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMCI. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,040.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $700.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $162.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $689.20.

In related news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total transaction of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 586 shares in the company, valued at $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.18, for a total value of $201,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,777.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,089 shares of company stock valued at $43,682,125. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMCI stock opened at $975.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.15, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.13. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $1,077.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

